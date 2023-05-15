These are the new 19 pop-up dog parks in Edmonton

The City of Edmonton is opening 19 pop-up dog parks this month.

After an online survey, the city chose the following locations:

"Neighbourhoods were selected based on their proximity to existing Off-leash Areas, number of licenced dogs and requests from residents that City Councillors have received since 2016," the City of Edmonton said.

Survey results are available online.

Dog parks will open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. until November, weather permitting.

The pop-up sites will have waste bags and garbage cans.

Edmonton may make the pop-up dog parks permanent depending on the feedback it receives.

There are 60 existing off-leash areas in Edmonton. Only the Lauderdale and Paisley dog parks include small dog-only sections.

For more information, visit the city's website.