Going to K-Days this summer? Let's do some meal planning.

Part of the fair's fun is all the new food items available in the midway, and this year is no different.

If you've ever wanted to try an octopus lollipop (and who hasn't?), you're in luck. There will also be cheesy ramen corndogs, pizza perogies, and a deep-fried snickle dog—sausage, pickles and a Snickers bar wrapped in a tortilla.

For those with a sweet tooth, K-Days has got you covered: How about a deep fried ice pop? Or a coconut avocado ice cream? Or, get this, deep-fried, extra-large Reese cups loaded with chocolate, peanuts and strawberry batter.

There will be 19 new foods at K-Days this year.

K-Days will run from July 19-28.