These bodies of water in Alberta are under a blue-green algae advisory

Alberta Health Services has issued blue-green algae advisories for the following bodies of water this summer:

Skeleton Lake (issued June 4)

Gregoire Lake (issued June 14)

Isle Lake (issued July 8)

Moonshine Lake (issued July 11)

Iosegun Lake (issued July 11)

Kehewin Lake (issued July 12)

Clear Lake (issued July 12)

Thunder Lake (issued July 16)

Astotin Lake (issued July 16)

Goose Lake (issued July 16)

Islet Lake (issued July 17)

Buck Lake (issued July 18)

Lac Ste. Anne (issued July 18)

Paddle River Dam (issued July 18)

Wizard Lake (issued July 18)

Hastings Lake (issued July 26)

Winagami Lake (issued July 29)

Lac La Nonne (issued July 30)

Pigeon Lake (issued July 31)

Half Moon Lake (issued July 31)

Little Fish Lake (issued July 31)

Baptiste Lake (issued Aug. 2)

Lac La Biche Lake (issued Aug. 8)

Stoney Lake (issued Aug. 13)

Matchayaw (Devil’s) Lake (issued Aug. 14)

Lesser Slave Lake (issued Aug. 14)

Wabamun Lake (issued Aug. 16)

Jackfish Lake (issued Aug. 20)

Residents living near the shores and visitors to the affected bodies of water are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Avoid all contact with cyanobacterial blooms. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.

Do not swim or wade or allow your pets to swim or wade in any areas where cyanobacteria is visible.

Do not feed whole fish or fish trimmings from this lake to your pets.

Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish and fish trimmings from this lake, as it is known that fish may store toxins in their liver. (People can safely consume fish fillets from this lake).

Do not drink or cook with untreated water at any time. Boiling the water will not remove the toxins.

An alternate source of water for pets and livestock is encouraged.

Cyanobacteria is naturally occurring, and is most visible when conditions are calm.

It can appear like scum, fuzz or grass clippings, and is often blue-green, greenish-brown, brown, or pinkish-red.

It can smell musty or grassy.

The bacteria can cause skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and or diarrhea.

Symptoms generally appear within one to three hours after exposure, and resolve within one or two days.

Children are more likely to suffer adverse effects from the bacteria, and it could be fatal in pets.

AHS says water that does not have visible cyanobacterial blooms can still be used for recreational purposes.