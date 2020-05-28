These collectible trading cards are uniquely Edmonton
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:15PM MDT
Edmontonia Trading Cards celebrate all things Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- You can now carry all of your favourite things about Edmonton in your pocket with Edmontonia Trading Cards.
A group of Edmonton artists has come together to make the set of 60 collectible trading cards that celebrate the city.
The project was created by local author Michael Hingston and feature original illustrations and photography.
The cards showcase the Accidental Beach, urban wildlife, the Walterdale Bridge, all four phases of West Edmonton Mall and more.
The cards are available online and at a number of local businesses.