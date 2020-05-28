EDMONTON -- You can now carry all of your favourite things about Edmonton in your pocket with Edmontonia Trading Cards.

A group of Edmonton artists has come together to make the set of 60 collectible trading cards that celebrate the city.

Good morning, #yeg! Edmontonia Trading Cards are an all-ages set of collectible cards that showcase everyday life in this odd, charming, mostly frozen city.



Available now from your favourite local shop, or online at https://t.co/bcfpJeQhd7 pic.twitter.com/gpJgG2En1d — Edmontonia Trading Cards (@edmontoniacards) May 28, 2020

The project was created by local author Michael Hingston and feature original illustrations and photography.

The cards showcase the Accidental Beach, urban wildlife, the Walterdale Bridge, all four phases of West Edmonton Mall and more.

In the decade-plus I've lived here in Edmonton, I've struggled to explain to others why I’m so fascinated by it—what makes #yeg, for my money, the most interesting place in Canada.



Finally, I figured out a way to say it. Introducing: @edmontoniacards. pic.twitter.com/Z9OubQ03vG — Michael Hingston (@mhingston) May 28, 2020

The cards are available online and at a number of local businesses.