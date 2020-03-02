EDMONTON -- Edmontonians were scammed a collective $34.3 million in 2019.

Police are sharing the statistics and preventative tips for the start of Fraud Prevention Month.

TOP FIVE MOST COMMON SCAMS

# of occurrences with reported loss Amount of loss ($) Bank fraud 725 $9.7 million Online – buy / sell 279 $723,500 Identity theft / fraud 160 $1 million Employment scam 156 $525,600 Business fraud 141 $3.8 million

TOP FIVE MOST EXPENSIVE SCAMS

# of occurrences with reported loss Amount of loss ($) Bank fraud 725 $9.7 million Relationship – family / friend 20 $5.2 million Business fraud 141 $3.8 million Romance scam 62 $3.2 million Contract / contractor fraud 17 $1.8 million

Edmontonians lost nearly five times the amount to online scams in 2019 as they did the year before:

Amount lost in online frauds 2019 $5.7 million 2018 1.2 million

Edmonton Police Service said it received reports of all kinds of frauds last year: from investment and immigration scams to fraudsters pretending to be government and law enforcement authorities.

Sixty-two Edmontonians lost $3.2 million in romance schemes in 2019. EPS said one victim lost $270,000.

"If you’re seeking companionship, whether it be platonic or romantic, understand the risks associated with ‘friending’ anyone online," police warned.

"Don’t be so willing to ‘buy’ love by sending money to someone who is not physically present in your life."

The force also noted merchandise and ticket scams bagged $723,500 last year in Edmonton. A pair of Oilers fans listed a wanted ad on Kijiji and say they heard back from a Ticketmaster broker, who said he would only accept the $600 payment via Bitcoin transfer.

The Oilers Entertainment Group is partnering with EPS in 2020 as a frequent merchant for local tickets.

HOW TO REPORT ONLINE SCAMS

Those who have sent money or shared financial information are recommended to: