These five scams saw Edmontonians lose $23.7M in 2019
A man who called himself "Fredrik" conned a Vancouver Island woman out of $100,000 by pretending he was in love with her online. April 15, 2014.
EDMONTON -- Edmontonians were scammed a collective $34.3 million in 2019.
Police are sharing the statistics and preventative tips for the start of Fraud Prevention Month.
TOP FIVE MOST COMMON SCAMS
|
|
# of occurrences with reported loss
|
Amount of loss ($)
|
Bank fraud
|
725
|
$9.7 million
|
Online – buy / sell
|
279
|
$723,500
|
Identity theft / fraud
|
160
|
$1 million
|
Employment scam
|
156
|
$525,600
|
Business fraud
|
141
|
$3.8 million
TOP FIVE MOST EXPENSIVE SCAMS
|
|
# of occurrences with reported loss
|
Amount of loss ($)
|
Bank fraud
|
725
|
$9.7 million
|
Relationship – family / friend
|
20
|
$5.2 million
|
Business fraud
|
141
|
$3.8 million
|
Romance scam
|
62
|
$3.2 million
|
Contract / contractor fraud
|
17
|
$1.8 million
Edmontonians lost nearly five times the amount to online scams in 2019 as they did the year before:
|
|
Amount lost in online frauds
|
2019
|
$5.7 million
|
2018
|
1.2 million
Edmonton Police Service said it received reports of all kinds of frauds last year: from investment and immigration scams to fraudsters pretending to be government and law enforcement authorities.
Sixty-two Edmontonians lost $3.2 million in romance schemes in 2019. EPS said one victim lost $270,000.
"If you’re seeking companionship, whether it be platonic or romantic, understand the risks associated with ‘friending’ anyone online," police warned.
"Don’t be so willing to ‘buy’ love by sending money to someone who is not physically present in your life."
The force also noted merchandise and ticket scams bagged $723,500 last year in Edmonton. A pair of Oilers fans listed a wanted ad on Kijiji and say they heard back from a Ticketmaster broker, who said he would only accept the $600 payment via Bitcoin transfer.
The Oilers Entertainment Group is partnering with EPS in 2020 as a frequent merchant for local tickets.
HOW TO REPORT ONLINE SCAMS
Those who have sent money or shared financial information are recommended to:
- Report it to the financial institution that was used in the transaction;
- Contact local police with information about the situation, including the scammer's name, how you made contact, screenshots of the interaction, etc.;
- File a report with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online;
- Notify management of the website where you met the scammer, as fraudsters usually have more than one account, police said; and
- Tell others of your experience to warn them.