EDMONTON -- A day after police said catalytic converter thefts were on the rise in Edmonton, a local man who says he's had two of them stolen shared survaillance footage of one such theft in action.

Since October, 320 catalytic converters have been reported stolen in Edmonton, police said. Southeast Edmonton has had the most thefts with 69.

"This is the highest level in some time," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV News Edmonton.

Brent Moellering says these thefts have been going on for a while. Moellering told CTV News Edmonton thieves stole the two converters from his work van last year and the one part from his pickup truck in June.

Surveillance video shows an SUV parking beside Moellering's truck behind his north Edmonton home. A man is seen calmly going back and forth between both vehicles with tools before he seemingly removes the converter and drives away.

"You're outraged. I had basically just come home like 10 minutes before that," Moellering said. "Broad daylight and the guy doing it did not care. He was taking his time, took his time to change the batteries on his Sawzall and was never in a rush, obviously not too afraid of getting caught."

He says he reported the theft to police and showed them the video, but he wasn’t happy with their response.

"They said they heard and that they'd gotten that licence plate reported before, but there's still nothing they can do," Moellering said. "They said it was a Saskatchewan plate and they don't have the resources to investigate these crimes."

Instead, Moellering says he's had to rely on his security system, camera and motion lights.

"These guys keep coming back. They don't really care. I guess the money's too good for them."

According to Moellering, catalytic converters are being sold for as much as $750. He had to pay approximately $1,600 to fix his work van, because it had two converters, and $600 for his personal vehicle.

Pattison advises Edmontonians not to confront thieves if they encounter one, and to report the theft to police. He also said having a surveillance or dash cam and parking in a well-lit area or in a garage helps prevent thefts.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg