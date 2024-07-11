EDMONTON
    • These temperature records were broken across Alberta Wednesday

    More than two-dozen record highs were set in Alberta on Wednesday.

    While many of the previous records were beaten by just a few tenths of a degree, both of the main Edmonton weather stations (Blatchford and EIA) broke the previous daily record highs by more than two-and-a-half degrees.

    Here's a list of the records from Environment & Climate Change Canada:

    Airdrie area

    New record of 34.2 C

    Old record of 34.0 set in 1985

    Records in this area have been kept since 1881

    Athabasca area

    New record of 33.7

    Old record of 33.0 set in 2021

    Records in this area have been kept since 1900

    Barrhead area

    New record of 34.8

    Old record of 32.8 set in 2012

    Records in this area have been kept since 1912

    Beaverlodge area

    New record of 32.8

    Old record of 31.7 set in 1959

    Records in this area have been kept since 1912

    Brooks area

    New record of 37.3

    Old record of 36.7 set in 1973

    Records in this area have been kept since 1912

    Camrose area

    New record of 33.5

    Old record of 32.4 set in 2001

    Records in this area have been kept since 1921

    Claresholm area

    New record of 35.5

    Old record of 35.0 set in 1973

    Records in this area have been kept since 1951

    Cold Lake area

    New record of 34.3

    Old record of 33.8 set in 2021

    Records in this area have been kept since 1952

    Crownest area

    New record of 31.9

    Old record of 31.7 set in 1973

    Records in this area have been kept since 1965

    Drumheller area

    New record of 36.4

    Old record of 36.0 set in 1985

    Records in this area have been kept since 1923

    Edmonton area

    New record of 36.2

    Old record of 33.5 set in 2001

    Records in this area have been kept since 1880

    Edmonton International Airport area

    New record of 34.3

    Old record of 31.6 set in 1985

    Records in this area have been kept since 1959

    Edson area

    New record of 35.4

    Old record of 31.4 set in 1985

    Records in this area have been kept since 1916

    Grande Prairie area

    New record of 34.2

    Old record of 31.1 set in 1975

    Records in this area have been kept since 1922

    Hendrickson Creek area

    New record of 30.9

    Old record of 28.5 set in 2001

    Records in this area have been kept since 1995

    Jasper area

    New record of 35.4

    Old record of 33.9 set in 1926

    Records in this area have been kept since 1916

    Lloydminster area

    New record of 33.1

    Old record of 32.4 set in 2021

    Records in this area have been kept since 1952

    Lacombe area

    New record of 34.9

    Old record of 33.0 set in 1985

    Records in this area have been kept since 1907

    Milk River area

    New record of 34.9

    Old record of 34.0 set in 2021

    Records in this area have been kept since 1994

    Nordegg area

    New record of 32.7

    Old record of 30.8 set in 2002

    Records in this area have been kept since 1915

    Red Deer area

    New record of 34.3

    Old record of 33.9 set in 1906

    Records in this area have been kept since 1904

    Red Earth Creek area

    New record of 31.6

    Old record of 31.1 set in 2002

    Records in this area have been kept since 1994

    Rocky Mountain House area

    New record of 35.2

    Old record of 32.1 set in 1985

    Records in this area have been kept since 1915

    Slave Lake area

    New record of 32.4

    Old record of 31.4 set in 2002

    Records in this area have been kept since 1922

    Stony Plain area

    New record of 35.5

    Old record of 32.2 set in 2001

    Records in this area have been kept since 1966

    Sundre area

    New record of 33.9

    Old record of 31.0 set in 2021

    Records in this area have been kept since 1993

    Vegreville area

    New record of 33.4

    Old record of 32.9 set in 2021

    Records in this area have been kept since 1918

    Wainwright area

    New record of 36.7

    Old record of 34.0 set in 2021

    Records in this area have been kept since 1966

    Waterton Park area

    New record of 33.3

    Old record of 31.8 set in 2001

    Records in this area have been kept since 1976 

