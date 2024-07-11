These temperature records were broken across Alberta Wednesday

More than two-dozen record highs were set in Alberta on Wednesday.

While many of the previous records were beaten by just a few tenths of a degree, both of the main Edmonton weather stations (Blatchford and EIA) broke the previous daily record highs by more than two-and-a-half degrees.

Here's a list of the records from Environment & Climate Change Canada:

Airdrie area

New record of 34.2 C

Old record of 34.0 set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Athabasca area

New record of 33.7

Old record of 33.0 set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Barrhead area

New record of 34.8

Old record of 32.8 set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Beaverlodge area

New record of 32.8

Old record of 31.7 set in 1959

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Brooks area

New record of 37.3

Old record of 36.7 set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Camrose area

New record of 33.5

Old record of 32.4 set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Claresholm area

New record of 35.5

Old record of 35.0 set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cold Lake area

New record of 34.3

Old record of 33.8 set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Crownest area

New record of 31.9

Old record of 31.7 set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Drumheller area

New record of 36.4

Old record of 36.0 set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Edmonton area

New record of 36.2

Old record of 33.5 set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1880

Edmonton International Airport area

New record of 34.3

Old record of 31.6 set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson area

New record of 35.4

Old record of 31.4 set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Grande Prairie area

New record of 34.2

Old record of 31.1 set in 1975

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek area

New record of 30.9

Old record of 28.5 set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Jasper area

New record of 35.4

Old record of 33.9 set in 1926

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lloydminster area

New record of 33.1

Old record of 32.4 set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Lacombe area

New record of 34.9

Old record of 33.0 set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Milk River area

New record of 34.9

Old record of 34.0 set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Nordegg area

New record of 32.7

Old record of 30.8 set in 2002

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Red Deer area

New record of 34.3

Old record of 33.9 set in 1906

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Red Earth Creek area

New record of 31.6

Old record of 31.1 set in 2002

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Rocky Mountain House area

New record of 35.2

Old record of 32.1 set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Slave Lake area

New record of 32.4

Old record of 31.4 set in 2002

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stony Plain area

New record of 35.5

Old record of 32.2 set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Sundre area

New record of 33.9

Old record of 31.0 set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Vegreville area

New record of 33.4

Old record of 32.9 set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright area

New record of 36.7

Old record of 34.0 set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park area

New record of 33.3

Old record of 31.8 set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1976