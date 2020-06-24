EDMONTON -- Three Cineplex movie theatres in Edmonton are set to reopen on Friday, June 26.

The North Edmonton Cineplex, South Edmonton Cineplex, and West Edmonton Mall Scotiabank are the first locations opening in Edmonton.

"We've been entertaining Canadians for over 100 years and on Friday we get to go back to what we do best," said spokesperson Sarah Van Lange.

All other Alberta Cineplex theaters will open July 3, along with all theatres in B.C., Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Saskatchewan.

Van Lange says the last couple of weeks have been spent recalling and retraining staff on the new health and safety protocols and procedures.

Staff will be wearing masks and Cineplex recommends movie-goers do the same, but it's not a requirement.

Core concession items like popcorn will be available, but Outtakes food will be closed until phase two of Cineplex's reopening, as the food takes longer to prepare, and there needs to be safe spaces for customers to stand and wait for their food.

Until further notice, tickets during the reopening will be available for $5, including D-Box seats, with $3 movies on Tuesdays.

Cineplex recommends booking tickets in advance through Cineplex.com or the Cineplex app.