EDMONTON -- Ever wonder what happens when you leave a bowl of Halloween candy out on your porch?

A video taken at an Edmonton home may discourage you from ever doing it again.

The clip, sent to CTV Edmonton by a viewer, was taken from a doorbell camera.

It begins with one boy approaching the bowl and then trying to dump all of its contents into his bag.

But a group of kids then runs up to the porch and tries to get their cut of the candy haul.

The bowl is knocked over in a scuffle, spilling candy all over the stoop.

An adult even appears to get in on the action, picking up some of the spilled loot before the group takes off for another house.

The homeowner's response to the feeding frenzy? "I guess times are hard in Edmonton."