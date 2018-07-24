Edmonton police said four people are facing a number of charges following a drug investigation that lasted four months.

Back in February, the Edmonton Drug and Gang (EDGE) Section started an investigation into a local man’s alleged drug activities.

As part of the investigation, three other suspects were also identified.

“It appears to be a fairly well organized group that is distributing drugs throughout Edmonton,” Acting Staff Sgt. Guy Pilon said Tuesday.

Officers concluded the investigation on June 20, and carried out search warrants at three Edmonton locations in the city’s southeast and southwest, including three vehicles. Investigators found two of the vehicles had hidden compartments.

“When they’re open, they can access the drugs, the cash or weapons,” Pilon aid. “When they’re closed, they don’t look like there’s anything there. They hid it very well.”

Drugs with a total street value of more than $508,000 were seized as part of the search warrants; including cocaine valued at $155,000, methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $192,000 nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $118,720.

Police also seized $70,575 in Canadian currency from the warrants, and a variety of firearms and ammunition.

Victor Tu, 30, and Roseanne Rivera, 30, face drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.

Minh Truong Tran, 39, and Stacy Liew, 32, have been arrested and are facing drug trafficking charges.

Pilon called the seizure “significant”, and believes the investigation shut down the operation.

“They’ve certainly done a good job to hamstring them, in any event,” Pilon said. “We’re not looking for anybody else in this particular group.”

With files from Bill Fortier