Two ponies that were seemingly abandoned in a field south of Edmonton are a sign of growing problem, says a pair of local farmers.

Ashley Dubinsky was one of several Edmonton-area residents who flocked to the field Friday evening, after a Facebook post about the ponies started to gain traction.

They appeared to have been left for about two days without food or shelter, the post said.

Ashley took the animals home.

"Their feet are in poor condition, they haven't been taken care of, they're dehydrated, they need water, they need food," she told CTV News Edmonton.

She said it's not uncommon to see animals abandoned by owners who can no longer care for them, especially given the expense of and difficulty finding quality feed.

The Dubinskys plan to keep the horses at the family farm over the weekend, and have them checked by a veterinarian on Monday.

They suspect that the two animals left in the field might actually be three.

"She is a bit bigger in the stomach region, so we think she might be pregnant," Ryley, Ashley's sibling, said. "But we'll have to get that tested to be sure."

Ashley said their plan is to care for the animals until an owner comes to claim them, or they find another home.

She added: "They'll be well taken care of."

With files from Timm Bruch