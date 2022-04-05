'They're not alone': Local union efforting campaign at Edmonton’s Amazon warehouse

A local union is hoping to unionize the Amazon fulfillment centre in south Edmonton after Amazon workers in New York voted to unionize last week, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the company’s history.

Teamsters 362, which represents about 7,000 workers at 75 companies in Alberta and the Northwest Territories, has re-launched its effort to sign up employees at the fulfilment site as of Tuesday.

“We want Amazon workers to know that they are not alone, and through Teamsters, we can make a profound difference in their work environment, compensation, employment rights and safety,” said Teamsters Local 362 Chance Hrycun, Vice-president and Business agent in a written release.

According to the release, the union has to get signed membership cards from 40 per cent of workers in order to meet the threshold to hold a vote.

If the union meets its goal, an application will be submitted, and there will be a vote with the labour board.

The union had previously campaigned at the Edmonton Amazon site last September.