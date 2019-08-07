Surrounded by family members and standing in a parking lot, Cheryle Cardinal clutches a wooden box containing the ashes of her late son, Catlin Helle. It’s the first time she’s been back to this place since her son’s death.

“Coming here is just horrible memories of that night. So sad,” said Cardinal.

On the night of May 20, 2019, Helle, 26, and his brother went to Alex’s Convenience Store near 118 Avenue and 101 Street. According to family members, Helle was stabbed in the neck following an altercation with two other males.

“(The attacker) was riled up and wanting to fight somebody,” said Helle’s sister, Deon Ducharme.

“My brothers just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

On May 24, Edmonton police ruled Helle’s death a homicide, the city’s 12th of 2019. There have been no arrests since, a fact that continues to frustrate family members.

“(Police) have videos and they’re not sharing nothing,” said Diamond Helle, the victim’s sister.

“They don’t even want us to do this. They don’t even want us to talk to the media or anything.”

An employee with Alex’s Convenience Store told CTV News Edmonton that the store had previously given surveillance video of the attack to investigators but that the footage had been since "overwritten." Edmonton police have never identified any suspects nor have they released any images in connection with the investigation.

Cardinal said investigators have told her they are waiting on “forensic results” and are “making good progress."

In an email to CTV News Edmonton, a police spokesperson would only confirm they are waiting on forensic results and the investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, Helle’s family is asking anyone who may have information to break their silence.

“It’s been very heartbreaking for us all. So please, if anybody knows anything, please come forward and say something,” said Cardinal.