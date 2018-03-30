A man wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in Calgary is dead, and a police officer is injured, after a shootout west of Edmonton Thursday evening.

Abderrahmane ‘Adam’ Bettahar was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Nadia El-Dib, last Sunday. He was shot and killed after a lengthy chase with RCMP on Highway 16 between Evansburg and Entwistle, sources told CTV.

Bettahar was located by a police officer in Evansburg at approximately 5:15 p.m. The pursuit ensued after the police attempted to stop the suspect and he fled.

After multiple attempts, police deflated Bettahar’s tire, bringing the chase to a stop eastbound at Highways 16 and 22 North around 6:30 p.m., RCMP said.

A St. Alberta man travelling to Jasper witnessed the confrontation bet‘They really started loading on each other:” ween Bettahar and members of multiple Alberta RCMP detachments.

“The guy in the blue truck, he took a shot at the police car, at which point I started panicking,” Steve Hargreaves said. “They really started to load on each other. There must have been, I don’t know, maybe 20 shots fired or something like that, between the guy on his knees and the policemen. And at that point we just laid down in the car and went as fast as a Dodge Caravan can go. But we were basically travelling through the line of fire behind the police. It was really, really surreal. You don’t expect situations like that.”

Bettahar was killed and a police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries in the exchange, and was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating incident.

The body of El-Dib was found in the backyard of a home in northeast Calgary. Her family issued a statement to CTV News following news Bettahar’s death.

“Our family is relieved that we get to have our peace and properly mourn Nadia. We’re glad that he was caught and that we’re closing that chapter in our lives. Nadia will be remembered properly which was in a great and loving way. We’re so proud of her.”

With files from Angela Jung and CTV Calgary