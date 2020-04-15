EDMONTON -- A seamstress and store owner in Barrhead is now in the business of making non-medical masks.

Barb Hodgins' small shop has been quiet in recent weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But she is making the most of her time by sewing masks for the community.

"I’ve had calls from people who are compromised their immune systems and they want the masks for protection to go get groceries or keep their kids safe,” Hodgins told CTV News Edmonton.

In the first week, she made 175 masks using fabric in her store.

Hodgins says she happy to be helping keep her community safer. Plus, it's helping keep her business afloat.

Her store, Barb's Sewing and Fabric, is also is offering curbside pickup for customers buying masks or fabric.