'They would be touched': Children honour war veterans at Remembrance Day ceremony

Edmonton students laid poppies on the graves of war veterans in Beechmount Cemetery Thursday morning as part of the 11th annual No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Day ceremony.

The No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation's mission is to honour Canada's military by educating students and placing poppies on veterans' headstones every November.

While speaking at the ceremony, Alberta's Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani said Canadians' gratitude for sacrifices made by fallen soldiers will never end.

"Although the people we are honouring today are no longer with us, I think that they would be touched by your actions," she said.

"I know that they would be so proud to see a new generation of young Canadians like yourselves carrying on our meaningful traditions of remembrance."

Lakhani also spoke about the need to provide care and support for surviving veterans.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was also on hand to make remarks at the ceremony.

"We have gathered to remember those who served and those who fell," he said.

"We would not be here today, exercising our freedoms in a country that champions human dignity were it not for them and were it not for their sacrifice."

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi acknowledged soldiers currently overseas risking their lives "to keep the heartless spread of hate and violent extremism and protect the quality of life we all hold so dear."

"We connect our young people, our soldiers, our veterans and our communities," he said.

The first No Stone Left Alone ceremony happened in 2011.