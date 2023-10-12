Edmonton

    • Thick fog contributed to crash north of Grande Prairie: police

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

    Three vehicles were involved in a crash north of Grande Prairie Thursday morning.

    In a 7:40 a.m. traffic advisory, RCMP said Highway 2 was fully obstructed at Range Road 55, some 20 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.

     

    "Preliminary investigation has revealed that thick fog and poor visibility contributed to the cause of the collision," Mounties said in a later update.

    Two people, whose ages were not shared by police, were taken to hospital with what police described as serious injuries. 

    A detour was put in place for several hours and commuters were asked to take alternate routes

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News