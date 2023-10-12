Thick fog contributed to crash north of Grande Prairie: police

Three vehicles were involved in a crash north of Grande Prairie Thursday morning.

In a 7:40 a.m. traffic advisory, RCMP said Highway 2 was fully obstructed at Range Road 55, some 20 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that thick fog and poor visibility contributed to the cause of the collision," Mounties said in a later update.

Two people, whose ages were not shared by police, were taken to hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

A detour was put in place for several hours and commuters were asked to take alternate routes