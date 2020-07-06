Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Thief breaks into Bruderheim fire department
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 2:38PM MDT
According to police, a man in a dark clothing broke into the Bruderheim fire department at 3:50 a.m. on June 29, 2020. (Source: RCMP)
EDMONTON -- The Bruderheim fire department was the target of a break-and-enter and theft last week.
According to RCMP, a man wearing a black hoodie rammed the door of the building at 3:50 a.m., stole a Stihl TS 700 saw, and fled the scene.
He was also wearing a black hoodie, hat and gloves, plus dark pants and a face covering.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment at 780-997-7900 Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.
RELATED IMAGES