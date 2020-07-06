EDMONTON -- The Bruderheim fire department was the target of a break-and-enter and theft last week.

According to RCMP, a man wearing a black hoodie rammed the door of the building at 3:50 a.m., stole a Stihl TS 700 saw, and fled the scene.

He was also wearing a black hoodie, hat and gloves, plus dark pants and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment at 780-997-7900 Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.