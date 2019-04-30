

CTV Edmonton





Leduc RCMP is investigating after a 700 pound bell was stolen sometime last week.

The bell was on the corner of Township Road 482 and Highway 795, known to locals as Bells Corner.

Police believe it was stolen between April 25 and 27.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or knows the location of the bell is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.