Mounties near Millet are searching for whoever stole a $13,000 custom golf cart and rode away in it from Triple Creek Golf Course.

Police say the 2014 Yamaha custom cart was taken just after 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Sruveillance footage from the course shows a person exiting a vehicle, entering a storage shed and then driving away on the custom cart that was stored inside, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP.