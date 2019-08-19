Thief rides off with $13K custom golf cart taken from Millet course
This 2014 custom made golf cart was taken from Triple Creek Golf Course in Wetaskawin (Supplied)
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 10:41AM MDT
Mounties near Millet are searching for whoever stole a $13,000 custom golf cart and rode away in it from Triple Creek Golf Course.
Police say the 2014 Yamaha custom cart was taken just after 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.
Sruveillance footage from the course shows a person exiting a vehicle, entering a storage shed and then driving away on the custom cart that was stored inside, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP.