The general manager of a motorsports store is fed up with recent theft in the area.

Last Friday, about $70,000 worth of merchandise were stolen from his business, Cycleworks Motorsports, in Red Deer County.

Surveillance footage showed two thieves cutting a deadbolt lock before leaving with five motorcycles and gear within minutes.

“You feel helpless…$70,000 worth of stuff in six minutes, they knew what they were doing,” Josh Czech said.

One of the thieves was caught on camera was wearing what looked to be a “Jason” mask.

A similar incident happened at a Dodge Dealership in Olds, where one of the three men was also caught wearing a hockey goalie mask.

Blackfalds RCMP said the robbery at the motorsports store may be linked to similar incidents within central Alberta but is not able to connect it to the incident in Olds with absolute certainty.

As police continue to investigate, Czech said he wants to rally other business owners together to tighten up security in the area.

“If I can get some of the major business owners to invest some money every month so we can get a security company to patrol 10 p.m. to 6 a.m…I think that would deter (thieves) for sure,” he said.

With files from Tyson Fedor