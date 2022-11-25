Thieves in Edmonton targeting pickup trucks valued at $140K and up

Police are warning owners of high-end Ram pickup trucks to be aware after a series of thefts of the trucks since early November.

The majority of the 11 stolen trucks are 2021 and 2022 model Ram TRX trucks valued at $140,000 and up, and a few are Ram 1500 Limited Series trucks.

The stolen trucks are all equipped with push-button starts, and investigators believe the thieves are using cloned key fobs to defeat the vehicles’ anti-theft systems.

Police are advising owners of the trucks to park them in a secure location, such as a garage or in a well-lit, high traffic area.

Owners are also advised to remove all valuables from the vehicle, and use a steering-wheel lock, such as The Club, if possible.

Anyone with information about the stolen trucks is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.