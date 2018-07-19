A cycling team fromMalaysia has been training in Edmonton for about a month and it’s been a smooth ride – up until now.

Overnight Tuesday, thieves broke into a storage locker at the Argyll Velodrome where the team was keeping their bikes and equipment.

Alex Ongaro, a local cycling coach whose team uses the facility, suspects the thieves targeted that specific storage locker.

“[The Malaysian team was] was organizing things outside their locker, so there were people in the field able to see it, and they knew it was there.

“They took advantage of the storms that night, that nobody would be out and they knew what they were doing,” he said.

Eight track bikes and two road bikes were stolen along with associated equipment. The specialized bikes are used specifically for track and road racing, and are much different than ones used for recreational purposes.

Cycling community comes together

The Malaysian team’s coach said they were shocked when they found out thieves broke into the storage locker, but were equally as surprised when local cyclists offered to help.

“The Juventus Club and Argyll Velodrome have been awesome. Cyclists have offered their bikes so our kids were up and running,” Myrtle Wilken explained.

She said they’re grateful for their generosity because a team wouldn’t be able to train without their bikes.

“We’ve taught the kids you have to adapt. You can’t always control what happens.

“They’ve got to expect the unexpected and it’s not what happens, but how you react that defines you as a person.”

The international team is in Edmonton to train for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) because one of their coaches is Canadian.

They will be here for another 10 days and the Wilken hopes the bikes are found before they leave.

Police are now investigating the theft and asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



