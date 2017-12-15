Police are looking for two thieves who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a south Edmonton store early Friday.

EPS said two individuals broke into the Staples in the area of 19 Avenue and 101 Street at approximately 1 a.m. They stole laptops, computers, cellphones, cameras, drones, headphones, suitcases and pens, and fled the store with the stolen property in a vehicle.

One person was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants and a black mask, and the other individual was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. If you prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.