RCMP are investigating a bank robbery in which the thieves used a stolen picker truck to break through the building’s front wall.

The robbery happened on March 8 around 3:30 a.m. at the Alberta Treasury Branch in Winfield, approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

The picker truck was used to break through the front wall, and then pull a safe out of the wall.

The thieves fled with the safe and an amount of Canadian currency inside of it in a black Dodge Ram and a dark GMC pickup.

Extensive damage was caused to the bank.

Police continue to investigate.