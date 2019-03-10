Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thieves use picker truck to break into bank
RCMP said thieves used a pickup truck to rob the Alberta Treasury Branch in Winfield, Alta., in the early morning of March 8. Supplied.
Published Sunday, March 10, 2019 10:03AM MDT
RCMP are investigating a bank robbery in which the thieves used a stolen picker truck to break through the building’s front wall.
The robbery happened on March 8 around 3:30 a.m. at the Alberta Treasury Branch in Winfield, approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
The picker truck was used to break through the front wall, and then pull a safe out of the wall.
The thieves fled with the safe and an amount of Canadian currency inside of it in a black Dodge Ram and a dark GMC pickup.
Extensive damage was caused to the bank.
Police continue to investigate.