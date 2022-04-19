Thieves yank copper wire from 22 power poles in Fort Saskatchewan: RCMP

Mounties in the Edmonton suburb of Fort Saskatchewan are looking to track down more than 100 feet of hot copper wire and arrest whoever ripped it off of local power poles.

The theft happened on March 15 and RCMP asked for public help on Tuesday.

"Fortis Alberta employees working on power lines in the area of 94 to 98 Avenues and 95 to 104 Streets, reported multiple ground wires had been removed from 22 power poles," Cst. Lauren Mowbray wrote in a news release.

"The removal of ground wires is extremely hazardous for both the offender and the Fortis employees who are working on these lines."

Each power pole was missing between six and eight feet of wire. RCMP didn't say what the estimated value was.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-9477.