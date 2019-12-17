EDMONTON -- Recreational use of "unpredictable" and "inconsistent" ice have prompted a safety message from Epcor.

The utility said Tuesday it's received numerous reports of people being on its neighbourhood stormwater management facilities, including six last weekend.

That has Epcor officials reminding people to stay off the ponds, which prevent and reduce neighbourhood flooding, regardless of weather conditions.

"It's what you can't see below the surface that’s dangerous," said Cindy Shepel, Director of Drainage Operations for Epcor.

"There's contaminants in the water which actually increase the temperature so it is fortunate that nothing has happened."

Shepel gestured behind her at a stormwater pond in Crystallina Nera where someone had recently shovelled the ice surface to form a makeshift hockey or skating rink.

"We can't tell how thick the ice is at any time and it's very unpredictable," said Shepel, who noted that while people and pets have broken through the ice in past seasons, they have been no reports of it happening this winter.

Shepel said anyone found using its stormwater ponds for recreational purposes is in violation of the City of Edmonton Epcor Drainage Services Bylaw and could be fined for trespassing.

There are more than 200 stormwater management facilities in Edmonton.