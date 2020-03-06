EDMONTON -- Don't let the return of the winter weather keep you at home! Here are a few things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

Women of Aviation Celebration

The Alberta Aviation Museum is partnering with Elevate Aviation to mark Women of Aviation Worldwide Week on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out the aviation career fair, tackle the social media scavenger hunt or take part in a the pink paper plane Guinness World Record attempt!

Rabbit Hill Family Winter Festival

This annual festival is back for its ninth year on Saturday, March 7. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can hit the slopes, the snow slide or focus on the s'mores station and bake sale.

All proceeds from the silent auction, barbeque and bake sale plus $1 from every lift ticket sold that day will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Art Gallery of Alberta: Family Studio

Get inspired at the Rembrandt Emerges exhibition then head to the Family Studio. Children ages three to five and their families will create their own family portrait using graphite, charcoal and ink. The Family Studio is open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.

SkirtsAFire Festival

It's the final weekend to check out Edmonton's only theatre and multidisciplinary arts festival featuring women.

This 10-day festival wraps up on March 8, International Women’s Day.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY EVENTS

No Woman Without kickoff party

No Woman Without is having a kickoff party at Londonderry Mall on International Women's Day.

The grassroots movement collects feminine hygiene products for vulnerable women in Edmonton. The March 8 event is the start of a month-long donation drive and will include female-focused fashion shows, appetizers and motivational speakers.

In Conversation: Cynthia Loyst

Author and co-host of The Social on CTV, Cynthia Loyst will discuss her book at a special International Women's Day event at Indigo West Edmonton Mall on Sunday, March 8.

The discussion will begin at 1 p.m., followed up a meet and greet. Loyst will also sign copies of her book, Find Your Pleasure: The Art of Living a More Joyful Life.