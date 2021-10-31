Third-annual Front Yards in Gloom contest celebrates spooky homes

EDMONTON -

Edmontonians with extra scary or spooky yards got recognition through the Front Yards in Gloom contest.

Neighbours could nominate yards in their area to be judged as part of the third annual contest celebrating Halloween spirit.

The contest was first started by Jon Dziadyk, former city councillor for tastawiyiniwak.

“So a lot of Edmontonians know about Front Yards in Bloom where we celebrate those folks that go above and beyond to decorate with flowers in the summer time,” Dziadyk said.

“But there’s a special group of Edmontonians that need to be celebrated that make their front yards as scary as possible during Halloween.”

This year judges evaluated more than 20 haunted yards across the city, including one in Sherwood Park.

“It’s not just about the most Halloween stuff,” Dziadyk added. “We are looking for themes.”

Kristy Gleeson won the contest this year for her haunted yard located in Crawford Plains at 1016 45 St NW complete with lights, projections, and handmade decorations.

“I build stuff for our yard year round,” Gleeson said. “I’ve had an interest in Halloween since I was young. I’ve always wanted to decorate the yard for the kids and myself.

“Every day people are walking by and checking what we put up,” she added. “People come from all over the city to see our house.”