EDMONTON -- Police have charged a 38-year-old man after the third hate-motivated incident in Edmonton this month.

The victim, a Black man, reported he was walking near his home in Parkdale just after 10 a.m. Wednesday when a man began yelling “racially-motivated obscenities” at him and pushed him without provocation, the Edmonton Police Service said.

The victim ran away, but the attacker, who was also yelling death threats, followed him to his backyard and assaulted him, police said.

Northwest Division beat officers were in the area on an unrelated matter and witnessed the chase and drove to the home to assist. The attacker was taken into custody at the scene.

The 48-year-old victim was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the two men did not know each other.

Joseph Gladue, 38, has been charged with uttering death threats, and assault causing bodily harm. The Edmonton Police Service Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit is also recommending that Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada be applied, allowing the court to increase sentencing where there is evidence of an offence motivated by hate.

Police say the incident is not related to either of the other hate-motivated incidents in southwest Edmonton earlier this month.