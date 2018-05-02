Edmonton police said two more suspects had been charged in connection to the city’s second homicide of 2018.

On Wednesday, police announced Jonathan Sidney Burd, 48, has been charged with second degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, and two breaches of probation.

Police said Burd was already in custody for unrelated charges at the time those charges were laid – he was arrested on April 20, 2018, but interviewed by Homicide Section detectives on Friday, April 27.

CTV News obtained court documents confirming the charges against Burd days after his arrest.

On Wednesday, police said Alexandra Friesen, 27, was arrested Monday, April 30 in the altercation that led to the death of Jarvis Katz.

She has been charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm against another person who was at the home where the fight that led to Katz’s stabbing took place.

Three people are facing charges related to the January 15 incident.

Police were called to a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 80 Street at about 8:30 p.m., after a fight involving a number of people took place. One person, later identified as Jarvis Katz, 28, was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital, where he passed away on January 17. His death was later confirmed to be homicide.

In early April, police announced 34-year-old Douglas Ronald Hecht had been charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.