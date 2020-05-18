EDMONTON -- A young girl from Alexander First Nation had her ultimate birthday wish come true.

Annalise Cardinal's family shared a photo to social media last week hoping Oilers captain Connor McDavid" would eventually see it and give her a birthday shout out.

Hundreds of shares later, Number 97 answered the call, sending Annalise a video message..

The 7-year-old watched the video with glee.

Afterwards, she gave her mom a huge hug, and cried what her mom calls happy tears.