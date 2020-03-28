EDMONTON -- A local couple held their wedding at a park in Devon on Saturday in order to accommodate physical distancing rules. Riley and Katrina Epp originally had planned to have their wedding at a local restaurant with their family in attendance, but the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible. With the restaurant closed and their family unable to join them, they were forced to shift gears.

"We still wanted to marry each other today, so we did that," Katrina said, adding, "We decided to get married in the park so every one could be safe and social distance each other."

The couple put up signs to remind people to distance two meters and left out bottles of hand sanitizer for the guests, many of whom watched from their vehicles. They even web streamed the event for those who couldn’t make it.

"We have about 50 people across the country, and I think someone from England and maybe Poland watching us today too," Katrina laughed, "It actually turned out to be a much bigger wedding than if it was in the restaurant."

The special event gained some steam due to a post on a Devon Facebook group, drawing complete strangers out as witnesses and spectators.

"It was so heartwarming. Just the last half hour before we got started here, vehicle after vehicle after vehicle started pulling up and then they all started honking for us," Katrina explained.

"To be surrounded by perfect strangers that are supporting other perfect strangers is really heartwarming on a cold day."

The pair are in high spirits despite all the changes their original plan has gone through, including currently having no plans for a honeymoon.

"I got to marry my best friend so that’s the cool part in this and we just made that happen today and that’s all we really wanted."