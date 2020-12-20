EDMONTON -- The Jasper Planetarium in the Rockies is giving people the chance to gaze at a rare cosmic Christmas spectacle.

Customers have the chance to book a time to view the Christimas Star or Bethlehem Star.

It's comprised of Jupiter and Saturn lining up Monday night in an extremely rare conjunction.

It's something that hasn't happened in nearly 400 years.

Up to 10 people are allowed to take part per hour, with contactless viewing through the telescopes.

It could also be a once-in-a-lifetime event. The next conjunction isn't expected until 2080.