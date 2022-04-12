This April cool spell is rarer than you might think

Edmonton stayed below zero through the day Monday.

The city’s high of -2 was our first sub-zero daytime high in about two weeks and it’s just the first of what could be four consecutive days below the freezing mark.

A streak like that THIS LATE in April has only happened one other time in the past 20 years (back in 2008).

In fact…nine of the past 20 years have had NO days with a high below zero in April.

If you DO get an April cool spell, it’s typically in the first week of the month.

2020 had five straight sub-zero days from April 1 to 5.

2018 had highs below zero for the first eight days of April.

2013, 2007, 2003 and 2002 also had first week stretches where it didn’t get above freezing.

But, 2008 is the ONLY other year in the 2000s that has a four-day stretch of highs below zero AFTER that first week of the month.

In 2008, Edmonton had highs of:

Apr 19: -7

Apr 20: -8

Apr 21: -9

Apr 22: -2

We all know that snow in April is common. Edmonton averages four “snow days” in April and has a 30-year average snow total of 15 cm.

But, once you get past the first week of April, sub-zero daytime highs are actually pretty rare.