While festival season is hitting full stride in Edmonton, one upcoming event is still on the hunt for more volunteers to make sure everything runs smoothly.

The 38th annual Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival uses 1,200 volunteers with 400 roles still needing filled. Jobs like parking coordinators, kitchen staff and Kids Fringe are just some of the spots available.

Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Emslie says volunteers are the heart of every festival.

“It’s a fantastic way to give back to the community. I know every single artist in the festival is so grateful for all the work the volunteers do to make this festival happen.”

Emslie understands that many volunteers work at more than one summer festival so they take pride in ensuring they don’t burnout. Free meals, water and plenty of fun are a few of the perks.

It’s one of Edmonton’s largest summer festivals with over 250 show and 800,000 site visits. The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival runs from August 15 - 25 in Old Strathcona.

If you’d like to put your hand up to help them out check out and register online.