Going to camp is a summer tradition, but these campers are a little bit older than most. Some are over 100-years-old.

Senior care centres all across Canada are holding a two-day camp for their residents. These camps are designed to get the elderly campers active, motivated, and involved with their community.

The centres have numerous events lined up, such as readings, special guests, art and dance classes, and even roasting marshmallows.

“We’re going to do quite a few things, but I usually need a lot of rest myself, but I’m gonna try to involve myself in it,” camper Clara Bawol said with a laugh.

The camp will wrap up on Thursday.