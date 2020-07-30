EDMONTON -- DavidsTea is closing dozens of its stores across Canada, and all of its American stores. The decision comes as the company prepares to reopen 18 of its Canadian stores by the end of August as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In Alberta, the stores in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton and Chinook Mall and Market Mall in Calgary will reopen. All others will be closed.The Canadian retailer made the announcement on Thursday.

“COVID-19 and the CCAA restructuring have led to the execution of our business plan at an exponential pace. The plan was always to significantly reduce our retail footprint and the strong performance of our e-commerce and wholesales channels in recent months has provided further validation of that strategy,” said Frank Zitella, CFO and COO of DavidsTea, in a written release.

The following Canadian stores will also reopen:

BC

Pacific Centre • Vancouver

Manitoba

Polo Park • Winnipeg

Ontario

Limeridge Mall • Hamilton

Masonville Place • London

Rideau Centre • Ottawa

Sherway Gardens • Toronto

Toronto Eaton Centre • Toronto

Quebec

Carrefour Laval • Laval

Dix30 • Brossard

Fairview Pointe-Claire • Montreal

Les Galeries d’Anjou • Montreal

Les Galeries de la Capitale • Quebec

Mega Centre Vaudreuil • Vaudreuil

Promenades St-Bruno • Saint-Bruno

New Brunswick

Champlain Place • Moncton

DavidsTea is known for its large variety of loose leaf tea and accessories.