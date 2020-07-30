Advertisement
This Canadian retailer is closing all but 3 of its Alberta stores
EDMONTON -- DavidsTea is closing dozens of its stores across Canada, and all of its American stores. The decision comes as the company prepares to reopen 18 of its Canadian stores by the end of August as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In Alberta, the stores in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton and Chinook Mall and Market Mall in Calgary will reopen. All others will be closed.The Canadian retailer made the announcement on Thursday.
“COVID-19 and the CCAA restructuring have led to the execution of our business plan at an exponential pace. The plan was always to significantly reduce our retail footprint and the strong performance of our e-commerce and wholesales channels in recent months has provided further validation of that strategy,” said Frank Zitella, CFO and COO of DavidsTea, in a written release.
The following Canadian stores will also reopen:
BC
- Pacific Centre • Vancouver
Manitoba
- Polo Park • Winnipeg
Ontario
- Limeridge Mall • Hamilton
- Masonville Place • London
- Rideau Centre • Ottawa
- Sherway Gardens • Toronto
- Toronto Eaton Centre • Toronto
Quebec
- Carrefour Laval • Laval
- Dix30 • Brossard
- Fairview Pointe-Claire • Montreal
- Les Galeries d’Anjou • Montreal
- Les Galeries de la Capitale • Quebec
- Mega Centre Vaudreuil • Vaudreuil
- Promenades St-Bruno • Saint-Bruno
New Brunswick
- Champlain Place • Moncton
DavidsTea is known for its large variety of loose leaf tea and accessories.