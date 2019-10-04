

CTV News Edmonton





The city is still in the process of removing red crosswalks from 124 Street.

The decision to remove the crosswalks was made last month after officials established that the material used to paint the crosswalks was deteriorating faster than normal.

"The product that we placed on 124 Street, we’re not quite satisfied with the performance,” said Olga Messinis, Director of Traffic Operations for the City of Edmonton on Sept. 16.

The crosswalks were painted at eight intersections, a total of 14 crosswalks.

Officials initially said it would take about a week to remove them, but found the product more difficult to remove than they initially anticipated.

Crews are now grinding down the pavement to remove the crosswalks, which has caused some traffic tie-ups.

According to a city spokesperson, the crosswalks will be paved on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking along 124 Street is restricted until the end of the work, which is expected to be completed on Oct. 11.