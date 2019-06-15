

Dozens of women laced up their running shoes for the third “Run to End Endo” on Saturday to try and find a cure to a life-altering disorder.

Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of a woman’s uterus grows outside of it.

The disorder affects one in 10 women, and around 176 million worldwide.

“Some days it’s exhausting. You get up, you shower, you go to work, you go home and that's all you do because you're so tired and you're in so much pain,” said Jamie Ginther.

Ginther was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2007 and 12 years later, she is set to undergo her 10th surgery.

“On the outside I look healthy and great you know, but on the inside it's awful and it's something that I suffer with and it's extremely frustrating and I can't have kids and that's hard."

Approximately 100 people signed up for the run however only about half showed up,something that is expected since those with the disease may be in too much pain the day of the event.

“With a condition like this it's unpredictable and we don't know when we're going to be in pain,” said Run to End Edo Organizer Teris Yarema.

“This disease is hard. It's hard mentally, physically and a lot of us also struggle with infertility because of this disease.”

The event has grown over the past few years, along with awareness around the disease.

“It takes away so much from us,” said Yarema.

“But we can come together, we can support and we can advocate.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson