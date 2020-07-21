EDMONTON -- An Edmonton band is offering up their energetic live music to a city hungry for entertainment.

Brasstactics are a seven-piece New Orleans style party band that are taking their talents to outdoor pop up parties around the city.

Tuba player Matt Laird knows the pandemic has left summer festival city musicians without an audience, and hopes their grooves will appeal to many.

“With everything that’s going on in this pandemic, we were looking for cool ways to interact with our crowds. Get some live music back into town.”

The enthusiastic horn and percussion group are taking their music to people in the form of 15-minute concerts in back yards, parks and rooftops.

“Did somebody order a Brass-o-gram?”percussionist Blair Wilke shouts to a crowd of excited children and parents in a south Edmonton park.

“Yes, you did! We are the Brasstactics and we’re here for a birthday party, aren’t we?”

The band launches into another high energy tune as families dance to the infectious beats.

The Starlite Room downtown hosted the recent rooftop gig, drawing social media attention in a city known for its love of music festivals, normally in high gear this time of year.

The band will play for any occasion in a distanced outdoor environment and their musical stylings are obviously a hit at the birthday.

Jem Mathieson booked the group for the park party. “They’re really fun, and children just love their music.”

Laird is thrilled audiences of all ages enjoy their music, and they hope to continue taking their party on the road.

“We are just spreading joy and cheer, playing some live unamplified music. No power needed!”