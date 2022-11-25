This Edmonton company is donating to the Bissell Centre on Black Friday

An Edmonton company is giving back this Black Friday.

Unbelts makes elastic belts with a company focus on sustainability and community.

From Friday until Tuesday for every belt purchased, the company will donate one to the Bissell Centre’s Community Closet.

Unbelts founder Claire Theaker-Brown said jeans and pants are the most requested item at the Community Closet.

“If you’re relying on donated clothes at the Community Closet, it’s even harder to find pants that fit. We can help in a small way, and that’s with a belt that can bridge the gap between the pants that are available and the body that you have,” she said.

“We can lend a little bit of dignity, especially over the holiday season and through the winter.”

Unbelts can be purchased online, or through the company’s retail location in Bonnie Doon.