EDMONTON -- No matter the weather, members of the November Project show up at 6 a.m. three times a week for a workout, and for each other.

On Friday, the November Project celebrated a milestone 1,000th workout with about 200 people on Walterdale Hill.

"Really we think of it as building community building fitness," November Project co-leader Jen Ference told CTV News Edmonton. "We’ve shown up because other people continue to show up so now 1,000 workouts later we still have these amazing people from Edmonton gathered together."

The November Project is a free fitness movement that began in July 2013. People of all ages and abilities meet at 6 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at locations around the city to work out together, even on holidays.

Many participants agree that the friendships and the supportive atmosphere are great motivators.

"Everybody here just wants each other to be better," Aaron Singleton said. "Everybody goes at their own pace, everybody’s welcome here and really you don’t have to be in the greatest shape, you just need to show up and get it done."

The size of the group varies from upwards of 300 people in the summer to between 60 and 150 participants on the coldest winter days.

"Yes people feel like they’re getting fitter but more than anything they show up for one another," Ference said. "That's what I think I’m most proud of."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson