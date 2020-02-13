EDMONTON -- Edmontonians are invited to help people fight Parkinson disease at a special event on Feb. 29.

'The Main Event' includes five amateur boxing fights and a keynote address from championship boxer Jelena Mrdjenovich.

"It's gonna be a great evening, a lot of fun, a lot of action, amazing people there supporting a great cause," Mrdjenovich said on CTV Morning Live. "Come and support the amateurs and witness something that you might normally not see."

The amateur fights are made possible by a partnership between Boxing Alberta and Avenue Boxing.

Many people living with Parkinson disease in Edmonton take part in a boxing program.

"After medication, exercise is the number one thing you can do when you have Parkinson disease," Brandi La Bonte with the Parkinson Association of Alberta said.

There are physical benefits to getting moving but the social aspect is also important.

"Improved my coordination, my muscle memory and the social skills, it's just great, social environment," participant Brad Freysteinson said.

"It's not an end of life, life goes on and you stay active and keep moving."

'The Main Event' is on Feb. 29, 2020 at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District.