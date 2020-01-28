NEWS -- If you buy your groceries at Sobeys, you won't find any plastic grocery bags by the end of the week. Sobeys will remove all plastic grocery bags from their stores by the end of the month; a move the company estimates will eliminate 225 million plastic bags.

The decision was announced last July.

"So many of our customers and our employees have told us loud and clear -- they want us to use less plastic -- and we agree with them," said Michael Medline, President and CEO, of Empire Food Company last July. "This is a first step, and we plan to make meaningful progress every year to take plastic out of our stores and our products."

The company will also move to phase out plastic grocery bags and introduce paper alternatives at some of their other stores, including Safeway.

Sobeys has already introduced a line of reusable mesh produce bags for sale as an alternative to the plastic ones that are available in store.