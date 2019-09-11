

CTV News Edmonton





A group of Edmontonians is attempting to raise $1 million for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

14 people are taking part in the climb, named Summit for the Stollery, which will take place from Oct. 4-17.

The group is currently accepting donations online to fund the trip.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and is located in Tanzania.