This group of Edmontonians is striving for new heights to help Stollery kids
Mount Kilimanjaro (file)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 10:57AM MDT
A group of Edmontonians is attempting to raise $1 million for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.
14 people are taking part in the climb, named Summit for the Stollery, which will take place from Oct. 4-17.
The group is currently accepting donations online to fund the trip.
Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and is located in Tanzania.