This group of friends dressed up as grannies and sat behind the Oilers bench

It was grannies' night behind the Edmonton Oilers bench at Rogers Place last Monday night.

A group of friends from Whitecourt, Alta., attended the game against the Florida Panthers in grannies costumes and stayed in character all night.

"We kind of decided we wanted to do some sort of theme with everybody. We found tickets behind the bench and we said, 'That is perfect, that is so much fun, we'll get on the jumbotron,'" Lexi Ames told CTV News Edmonton on Friday via Zoom.

The grannies had some fun behind the Oilers bench touching hands through the glass with head coach Jay Woodcroft. (Supplied)

Photo of the night ✋



📸: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/rnsNIhdraN — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 27, 2022

"We kind of spitballed ideas and it grew and grew. We're like, 'Let's make signs, let's bring trinkets, let's get photos of our grandkids...let's bring Werther's to throw to the crowd," Kait Moffat added.

Lexi Ames, Kait Moffat, Krista Ternan, Lyndsay Perkins, Jen LaFrance and Lola Ames like to go to an Oilers game every season. For the deciding Game 5 against the Calgary Flames in enemy territory last season, they wore Oilers gear, orange wings and blue pom poms.

The group of friends attended an Edmonton Oilers game in Calgary during last season's playoff run. (Supplied)

Moffat said they got some double takes in their granny costumes on Monday at first but their section eventually bought in — in part because everyone wanted candy.

"People were looking at us like, what are these people doing? We did get some stares and then as the game progressed we had our section pretty riled up," Moffat added.

"Puljujarvi [was] looking at us like, what is going on? We definitely had a couple of looks from the players, from the coaches."

Jesse Puljujarvi stares at the grannies before the Edmonton Oilers' game vs. the Florida Panthers on Monday, Nov. 28. (Supplied)

The grannies also credited their good-luck charms for the comeback and 4-3 win.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa