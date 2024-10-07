'This is a big episode': Arielle Kebbel on new role in 'Rescue: HI-Surf'

Rescue: HI-Surf is a drama about one of the most infamous coastlines in the world. Arielle Kebbel, who plays Emily “Em” Wright in the new series, joined CTV Edmonton Morning Live’s Cory Edel on what viewers can expect and how this role transformed her career.

Cory Edel: This show is a lot of fun. It looks like sharks play a big role in the upcoming episode. What should fans be expecting?

Arielle Kebbel: This is a big episode. Yes, we have a shark attack. I don't want to ruin the spoiler, but there is actually a funny moment that comes with the survivor. It was one of my favourite things to film. Mom, you’ll know what I'm talking about when you see it. Then also, we have a big sand pit rescue and I do my first rock running in-training, which I learned when I got to the North Shore (in O’ahu), which is where you carry 60-pound boulders into the ocean and run at the bottom of the ocean, holding your breath as a form of exercise.

Cory: Wow. Okay, so speaking on that, do you actually experience that? Are you actually doing that physical work while you're filming?

Arielle: Oh, yeah, I still have the scars from the rocks because they scratch you. They're rocks. It's actually incredibly majestic when you're at the bottom of the ocean and you see fish and turtles going by, and you can see the sun beaming down on you. You're like, “Wow, I'm 30 feet underwater. What is life?” So it quickly became one of my favourite, not just forms of workout, but experiences. I also have an incredible stunt double, Katy Perry. The other Katy Perry. Shout out to her. She was a real lifeguard on the North Shore. She was actually the fastest swimmer of her recruit class, faster than the guys. She's a real life Em. She also taught me form and technique, and was great to work with. Mark Healey, who's one of the world's best free divers, taught me about breath holds and how to expand my lungs, literally back up through my spine, up my neck and around. So it was an incredible learning experience as well.

Cory: Your character is the first female lieutenant in ocean safety. What is it like for her?

Arielle: Tough, but that's what she loves about it. You know, she's out to prove a point that women can be just as great lifeguards and in positions of power as the men on the North Shore. The real first female lieutenant in ocean safety, Chelsea, that actually just happened in O’ahu a little over a year ago. So shout out to Chelsea. She is the real deal, a female lieutenant and knows ocean safety. I was lucky enough to spend some time with her and talk to her about what this job requires, not just physically but mentally, what it's like to be friends with the male lifeguards and also be their boss, and what that looks like, which we'll get into later in the season. I was so welcomed by this community and I feel so grateful because, at the end of the day, it's really important that we're telling their stories authentically.

Cory: You starred in The Vampire Diaries and John Tucker Must Die. What is it like getting into the groove of this new role?

Arielle: It's exciting for me because I feel like this is a transition point in my career. Even though Em is a maverick and sassy pants, she's also a more mature character, and it's layered. She's flawed in so many ways, just like real human beings are, and I really felt the weight of her and the responsibility to bring her to life. Not that I didn't take my other characters seriously, but I feel like “Em” is an evolution of all the characters I've been leading to here now. I'm super grateful to Matt Kester, our show creator, for giving me the opportunity to lay so many emotions and so many physical opportunities all in one character. I've never been given that before.

Cory: Very cool. I wish we had more time. Arielle, but thank you and keep up the good work.