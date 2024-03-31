'This is a bonus': Golfers flock to Victoria Driving Range on sunny Easter Sunday

Despite a slow – and snowy start – to the long weekend, a downtown driving range welcomed a full house of golfers eager to shake off those winter cobwebs.

The City of Edmonton opened the Victoria Driving Range Thursday. While the first few days were slow, Sunday saw a steady stream of strikers taking advantage of the warmer weather.

"There's nothing better than hitting balls outside, instead of those screens," said golf instructor Allan Elgie.

Elgie said it's one of the earliest openings he remembers.

"When you're hitting balls in March, or playing before the 15th of April, this is a bonus," he added.

Dave Lengyel also teaches golf at the course. He said he was far from surprised to see so many golfers out Sunday.

"Alberta, certainly Edmonton, we've got the most ferocious golfers that there's ever been," he added. "This place is full and will be full for the next few days for sure."

Anyone heading to the range in the next few days should leave early to beat the crowds, Lengyel said.

The City of Edmonton plans to open the Victoria, Riverside and Rundle courses once the snow has cleared.

For more information, or to book tee times and lessons, visit movelearnplay.ca.