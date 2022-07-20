This is far how your vehicle should be when you pass a cyclist on the road
The city is reminding drivers about an existing charter bylaw that requires motorists to give space to cyclists and scooter riders when passing.
Drivers must give one metre of distance between their vehicle and the two-wheeled vehicle where the posted speed limit is 60 km/h or less.
If the speed limit is greater than 60 km/h, one and a half metres of space must be given.
The change was made effective Sept. 30, 2021.
